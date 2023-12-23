When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Iowa State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Iowa State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 32 32 132

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State's best wins

When Iowa State beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, who are ranked No. 117 in the RPI, on December 7 by a score of 90-65, it was its signature win of the year thus far. That signature victory versus Iowa included a team-best 25 points from Keshon Gilbert. Robert Jones, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

96-58 at home over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on December 17

68-64 over VCU (No. 146/RPI) on November 23

107-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on December 10

99-80 on the road over DePaul (No. 226/RPI) on December 1

85-44 at home over Green Bay (No. 230/RPI) on November 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Iowa State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Cyclones have six wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Iowa State has drawn the 280th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cyclones have 18 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

ISU has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with nine games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Iowa State Cyclones vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Iowa State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.