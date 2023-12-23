When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jordan Kyrou find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, Kyrou has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kyrou averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 3 1 2 17:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 16:25 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

