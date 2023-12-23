For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marco Scandella a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Scandella scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Scandella has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:37 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 6-4

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.