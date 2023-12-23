Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (13-17) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, December 23 starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Arena: United Center

Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Max Strus Total Fantasy Pts 1063.8 781.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.5 26.9 Fantasy Rank 40 80

Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, making 44.8% of shots from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Bulls' -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (12th in the league).

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. it collects 42.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.7 per contest.

The Bulls hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents (14.2).

Chicago has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (third in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).

Max Strus & the Cavaliers

Max Strus' averages for the season are 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers put up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.

The 43.8 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 17th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.1.

The Cavaliers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.4 on average.

Cleveland has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in league).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Max Strus Plus/Minus Per Game -2.7 2.7 Usage Percentage 23.4% 18.3% True Shooting Pct 50.5% 54.0% Total Rebound Pct 16.8% 8.5% Assist Pct 15.7% 15.3%

