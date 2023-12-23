The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 114-95 win over the Spurs, Williams put up 18 points.

Below, we break down Williams' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.0 14.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA -- 15.6 21.3 PR -- 14.2 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Williams is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Williams is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 112.4 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 11th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Patrick Williams vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 33 13 6 3 1 0 4 1/2/2023 30 10 5 2 2 0 1 12/31/2022 21 9 2 0 1 0 0 10/22/2022 16 6 3 0 1 0 1

