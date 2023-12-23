The Sacramento Kings (17-10) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played seven games this season that have gone over 232.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota has a 220.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Minnesota has gone 15-12-0 ATS this season.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Kings Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 17 63% 118.3 232 117.7 224.6 234.9 Timberwolves 7 25.9% 113.7 232 106.9 224.6 222.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Minnesota has been better at home (8-5-0) than away (7-7-0).

The Timberwolves score only 4.0 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Kings allow (117.7).

Minnesota is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when it scores more than 117.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 15-12 2-3 15-12 Kings 15-12 8-8 15-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Point Insights

Timberwolves Kings 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 9-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 16-5 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.7 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 15-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-1 20-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.