The bowl season schedule features eight Big Ten matchups, with Maryland (+6.5) against Auburn among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, see below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!

Best Week 18 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Maryland +6.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins

Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 5.2 points

Maryland by 5.2 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: LSU -10 vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers

Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 20.6 points

LSU by 20.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Penn State -4.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions

Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 14.1 points

Penn State by 14.1 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: December 30

December 30 TV Channel: ESPN

Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 18 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 35.5 - Iowa vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers

Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 42.2 points

42.2 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 44.5 - Alabama vs. Michigan

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines

Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines Projected Total: 48.9 points

48.9 points Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 44.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 48.3 points

48.3 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: December 26

December 26 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 18 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Michigan 13-0 (10-0 Big Ten) 36.7 / 9.5 380.5 / 239.7 Ohio State 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten) 32.8 / 11.0 425.0 / 260.0 Iowa 10-3 (7-3 Big Ten) 16.6 / 13.2 240.2 / 274.2 Penn State 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten) 37.2 / 11.4 391.0 / 223.3 Northwestern 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) 22.1 / 22.5 303.9 / 340.8 Wisconsin 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten) 22.8 / 18.9 370.3 / 331.3 Maryland 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten) 29.6 / 23.3 393.8 / 336.9 Rutgers 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten) 22.6 / 21.0 307.5 / 314.3 Nebraska 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) 18.0 / 18.3 313.3 / 303.5 Minnesota 6-7 (3-6 Big Ten) 20.9 / 26.7 300.9 / 368.4 Illinois 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten) 24.5 / 29.4 391.0 / 378.3 Purdue 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten) 23.9 / 30.4 379.9 / 382.1 Michigan State 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten) 15.9 / 28.3 285.8 / 390.2 Indiana 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten) 22.2 / 29.9 333.7 / 390.1

Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.