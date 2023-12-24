Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The bowl season slate features eight Big Ten matchups, with Maryland (+6.5) against Auburn among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay possibilities, scroll down.
Best Week 18 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Maryland +6.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 6.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Penn State -4.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Penn State Nittany Lions
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 15.7 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: LSU -10 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 35 - Iowa vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 42.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 45 - Alabama vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Total: 48.9 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 44.5 - Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 48.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|13-0 (10-0 Big Ten)
|36.7 / 9.5
|380.5 / 239.7
|Ohio State
|11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
|32.8 / 11.0
|425.0 / 260.0
|Iowa
|10-3 (7-3 Big Ten)
|16.6 / 13.2
|240.2 / 274.2
|Penn State
|10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
|37.2 / 11.4
|391.0 / 223.3
|Northwestern
|8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
|22.1 / 22.5
|303.9 / 340.8
|Wisconsin
|7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
|22.8 / 18.9
|370.3 / 331.3
|Maryland
|7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
|29.6 / 23.3
|393.8 / 336.9
|Rutgers
|6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
|23.2 / 21.2
|306.3 / 314.0
|Nebraska
|5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
|18.0 / 18.3
|313.3 / 303.5
|Minnesota
|6-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
|20.9 / 26.7
|300.9 / 368.4
|Illinois
|5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)
|24.5 / 29.4
|391.0 / 378.3
|Purdue
|4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)
|23.9 / 30.4
|379.9 / 382.1
|Michigan State
|4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
|15.9 / 28.3
|285.8 / 390.2
|Indiana
|3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)
|22.2 / 29.9
|333.7 / 390.1
