Who’s the Best Team in the MVC? See our Weekly Women's MVC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the MVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
MVC Power Rankings
1. Drake
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
- Last Game: W 108-60 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Belmont
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 84-55 vs Ohio State
Next Game
- Opponent: UIC
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Illinois State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th
- Last Game: W 87-81 vs Saint Louis
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Murray State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 262nd
- Last Game: W 89-79 vs Western Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Valparaiso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. UIC
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: L 66-58 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Belmont
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd
- Last Game: L 76-58 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Drake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Missouri State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: W 69-68 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 87-70 vs Iowa State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Indiana State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 275th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: L 79-63 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
10. Bradley
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: L 68-47 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Valparaiso
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 311th
- Last Game: L 78-62 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Evansville
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 341st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: L 74-44 vs Southeast Missouri State
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
