With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday at 1:00 PM ET), is Blake Bell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has posted a 19-yard year thus far (3.8 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in three balls on six targets.

In one of four games this season, Bell has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 0 0 0

