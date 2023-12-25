The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West battle.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs put up just 2.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Raiders surrender (20).

The Chiefs rack up 358.8 yards per game, 24.4 more yards than the 334.4 the Raiders allow per outing.

This season, Kansas City runs for 21.8 fewer yards per game (103.1) than Las Vegas allows per contest (124.9).

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 24 times, five more than the Raiders' takeaways (19).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (23.7) is higher than their overall average (22.8). But their average points conceded at home (15.9) is lower than overall (17.5).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 370.4 yards per game and give up 283.3. That's more than they gain overall (358.8), but less than they allow (293.2).

Kansas City racks up 263.3 passing yards per game at home (7.7 more than its overall average), and concedes 163.7 at home (19.1 less than overall).

The Chiefs rack up 107.1 rushing yards per game at home (four more than their overall average), and concede 119.6 at home (9.2 more than overall).

The Chiefs convert 46.2% of third downs in home games (0.4% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.8% at home (1.9% lower than overall).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

