The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Edwards-Helaire has piled up 64 carries for 216 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire also has 13 catches for 137 receiving yards (10.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire has one rushing touchdown this year.

In one of 13 games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0 Week 15 @Patriots 13 37 0 4 64 1

