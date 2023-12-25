The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Will Isiah Pacheco find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Pacheco has rushed for a team-leading 779 yards on 176 carries (64.9 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Pacheco also helps out in the passing game, catching 33 passes for 209 yards (17.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Isiah Pacheco Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 8 23 0 4 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 12 70 0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bears 15 62 1 2 16 0 Week 4 @Jets 20 115 1 3 43 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16 55 1 1 9 0 Week 6 Broncos 16 62 0 6 36 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 32 0 4 28 1 Week 8 @Broncos 8 40 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Dolphins 16 66 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 19 89 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Raiders 15 55 2 5 34 0 Week 13 @Packers 18 110 1 3 13 0

