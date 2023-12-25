Justin Watson will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, on Monday at 1:00 PM ET.

Watson has picked up 381 receiving yards (31.8 per game) and two receiving TDs, reeling in 22 balls on 43 targets.

Watson vs. the Raiders

Watson vs the Raiders (since 2021): 3 GP / 26.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 26.7 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have surrendered a TD pass to 18 opposing players this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 209.6 passing yards the Raiders concede per game makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Raiders have given up 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 13th in the NFL.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Watson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Watson has been targeted on 43 of his team's 531 passing attempts this season (8.1% target share).

He has been targeted 43 times this season, averaging 8.9 yards per target.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (5.9%).

Watson has been targeted five times in the red zone (6.1% of his team's 82 red zone pass attempts).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

