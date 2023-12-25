Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 16 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. The contest begins at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Take a look at Toney's stats on this page.

Rep Kadarius Toney and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toney's season stats include 169 yards on 27 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one touchdown, plus 11 carries for 31 yards. He has been targeted 38 times.

Keep an eye on Toney's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Hip

The Chiefs have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Rashee Rice (FP/hamstring): 68 Rec; 754 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Travis Kelce (FP/neck): 85 Rec; 924 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Mecole Hardman (out/thumb): 9 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 38 27 169 128 1 6.3

Toney Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0 Week 13 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 14 Bills 4 3 25 0 Week 15 @Patriots 4 2 5 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.