Rashee Rice was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of Rice's stats can be found below.

Rice's season stats include 754 yards on 68 receptions (11.1 per catch) and seven touchdowns, plus one carry for -3 yards. He has been targeted 84 times.

Rashee Rice Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Chiefs have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Travis Kelce (FP/neck): 85 Rec; 924 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Mecole Hardman (LP/thumb): 9 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Rice 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 84 68 754 524 7 11.1

Rice Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1 Week 15 @Patriots 9 9 91 1

