The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (13-18) ahead of their game against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) currently has five players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26 from United Center.

The Bulls fell in their last matchup 109-95 against the Cavaliers on Saturday. In the loss, DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 21 points.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Henri Drell SF Questionable Thumb Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter: Questionable (Knee), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Personal)

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

