The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 50.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank ninth.

The Bulls' 110 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Chicago is 4-1 when it scores more than 122.9 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls average 109.8 points per game at home, 0.4 fewer points than away (110.2). Defensively they concede 108.5 per game, 8.6 fewer points than away (117.1).

In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 8.6 fewer points per game at home (108.5) than on the road (117.1).

At home the Bulls are averaging 24 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (23.4).

