How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) on December 26, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hawks.
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points fewer than the 50.2% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Chicago is 4-1 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank ninth.
- The Bulls' 110 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 122.9 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 4-1 when it scores more than 122.9 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls average 109.8 points per game at home, 0.4 fewer points than away (110.2). Defensively they concede 108.5 per game, 8.6 fewer points than away (117.1).
- In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 8.6 fewer points per game at home (108.5) than on the road (117.1).
- At home the Bulls are averaging 24 assists per game, 0.6 more than away (23.4).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Henri Drell
|Out
|Thumb
|Nikola Vucevic
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
