DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks and DeMar DeRozan will battle when the Hawks (12-17) play the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at United Center, December 26 at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|DeMar DeRozan
|Trae Young
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1083.8
|1286.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.4
|47.6
|Fantasy Rank
|7
|28
Buy Young and DeRozan gear on Fanatics!
DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Insights
DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls
- DeRozan gets the Bulls 22.3 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- The Bulls put up 110 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 112.4 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a -75 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.
- The 42.5 rebounds per game Chicago accumulates rank 22nd in the league, 2.3 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents grab.
- The Bulls connect on 12.2 three-pointers per game (20th in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents.
- Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (third in league) while its opponents average 14.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Trae Young is posting 28.3 points, 11.2 assists and 3.1 boards per game.
- The Hawks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in the league) and allowing 122.9 (27th in the NBA).
- Atlanta records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.
- The Hawks make 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make while shooting 38.5% from deep.
- Atlanta has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13 per game (14th in NBA play) while forcing 14.5 (fifth in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats
|Stat
|DeMar DeRozan
|Trae Young
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-3.3
|0.7
|Usage Percentage
|26.1%
|31.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|55.4%
|59.2%
|Total Rebound Pct
|5.8%
|4.6%
|Assist Pct
|23.6%
|45.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.