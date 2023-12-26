Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Which players filled up the box score yesterday in the NBA? Keep scrolling for a recap of the top performers, including leaders in multiple statistical categories.
December 26 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|41
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Magic
|30
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|Wizards
|28
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Pistons
|24
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|Wizards
|24
|Anthony Black
|Magic
|Wizards
|23
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Pistons
|Nets
|23
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Magic
|22
|Mikal Bridges
|Nets
|Pistons
|21
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Magic
|17
December 26 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Jalen Duren
|Pistons
|Nets
|15
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Magic
|13
|Isaiah Stewart
|Pistons
|Nets
|11
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Pistons
|11
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Pistons
|11
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|9
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|Wizards
|8
|Goga Bitadze
|Magic
|Wizards
|7
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Magic
|6
|Anthony Black
|Magic
|Wizards
|6
December 26 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|Wizards
|9
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|Wizards
|8
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Magic
|6
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Magic
|6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Nets
|Pistons
|6
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|5
|Cole Anthony
|Magic
|Wizards
|4
|Isaiah Stewart
|Pistons
|Nets
|4
|Jaden Ivey
|Pistons
|Nets
|4
|Jalen Duren
|Pistons
|Nets
|4
December 26 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Pistons
|4
|Nicolas Claxton
|Nets
|Pistons
|3
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Magic
|3
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Magic
|2
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Magic
|1
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Magic
|Wizards
|1
|Ausar Thompson
|Pistons
|Nets
|1
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|1
|Jaden Ivey
|Pistons
|Nets
|1
|Goga Bitadze
|Magic
|Wizards
|1
December 26 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Anthony Black
|Magic
|Wizards
|4
|Jaden Ivey
|Pistons
|Nets
|3
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Magic
|3
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Magic
|3
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|Wizards
|3
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|Nets
|Pistons
|2
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Magic
|2
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|Wizards
|1
|Ausar Thompson
|Pistons
|Nets
|1
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|1
December 26 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Magic
|6
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Magic
|4
|Cameron Johnson
|Nets
|Pistons
|4
|Anthony Black
|Magic
|Wizards
|4
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|Wizards
|3
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Magic
|3
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Pistons
|Nets
|3
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|Nets
|3
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Nets
|Pistons
|3
|Alec Burks
|Pistons
|Nets
|2
