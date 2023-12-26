Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) at Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 113.6 per contest (14th in the league).

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 113.5 points per game, 18th in league, and conceding 106.6 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +195 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 234.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 220.2 points per game combined, 5.3 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Minnesota is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Thunder +4000 +1400 -

