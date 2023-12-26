At Paycom Center on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) in a battle of the top two squads in the Western Conference at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns delivers 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are getting 13.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this season.

Anthony Edwards gets the Timberwolves 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while averaging 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Mike Conley is putting up 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Naz Reid is putting up 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Chet Holmgren puts up 17 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

Josh Giddey posts 11.7 points, 6 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Jalen Williams averages 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Thunder Timberwolves 120.4 Points Avg. 112.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 105.9 49.2% Field Goal % 47.9% 39.1% Three Point % 36.7%

