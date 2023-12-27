On Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Brayden Schenn going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Schenn has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Stars this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Schenn has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:27 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:57 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.