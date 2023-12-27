For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Scott Perunovich a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 7-5 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.