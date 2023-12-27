Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 27?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Scott Perunovich a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
