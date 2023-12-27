The St. Louis Blues, Torey Krug included, will face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Krug interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug has averaged 21:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In one of 33 games this year, Krug has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Krug has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Krug has an assist in 12 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Krug has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Krug going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 16 Points 2 1 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.