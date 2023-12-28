The Indiana Pacers (15-14) are traveling to face the Chicago Bulls (14-18) for a contest between Central Division foes at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers average 126.3 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.2 points per game (posting 110.2 points per game, 26th in league, while allowing 112.4 per contest, ninth in NBA) and have a -70 scoring differential.

The two teams average 236.5 points per game combined, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 237.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana is 15-14-0 ATS this season.

Chicago has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulls and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +10000 - Pacers +8000 +3500 -

