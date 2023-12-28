Bulls vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - December 28
Take a look at the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (14-18), which currently includes six players listed (including Nikola Vucevic), as the Bulls prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center on Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Bulls are coming off of a 118-113 win against the Hawks in their last outing on Tuesday. In the win, DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|21.0
|4.8
|3.4
|Torrey Craig
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|6.1
|4.8
|1.0
|Lonzo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Henri Drell
|SF
|Questionable
|Thumb
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Questionable
|Adductor
|16.7
|10.4
|3.4
|Onuralp Bitim
|SG
|Questionable
|Nose
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown: Questionable (Knee)
Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
