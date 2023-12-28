Take a look at the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (14-18), which currently includes six players listed (including Nikola Vucevic), as the Bulls prepare for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (15-14) at United Center on Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls are coming off of a 118-113 win against the Hawks in their last outing on Tuesday. In the win, DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 25 points.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21.0 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1.0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Henri Drell SF Questionable Thumb Nikola Vucevic C Questionable Adductor 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0.0 0.0 0.0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

NBCS-CHI and BSIN Live Stream:

