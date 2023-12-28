You can wager on player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton, DeMar DeRozan and others on the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at United Center.

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSIN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: +102)

The 27.5-point prop total for DeRozan on Thursday is 5.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.4.

He has pulled down 3.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

DeRozan averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +108)

Coby White's 17.7 points per game average is 6.8 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.3 less rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

White's season-long assist average -- five per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

White has averaged 2.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Patrick Williams Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 9.9 points Patrick Williams scores per game are 4.6 less than his prop total on Thursday (14.5).

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -132)

Haliburton has averaged 24.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 points less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +108)

The 16.8 points Myles Turner scores per game are 0.7 less than his prop total on Thursday (17.5).

He pulls down 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.