Coby White and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 26, White put up 19 points and five assists in a 118-113 win versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on White's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 17.7 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 5.8 Assists 5.5 5.0 6.5 PRA -- 26.9 35.4 PR -- 21.9 28.9 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.1



Coby White Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 15.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.1 per contest.

He's attempted 7.4 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

White's Bulls average 99.3 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 106.4 possessions per contest.

The Pacers give up 125.5 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 25.2 per contest.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 25 7 2 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.