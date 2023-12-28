The Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels included, face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 129-106 loss to the Thunder, McDaniels tallied eight points.

Now let's examine McDaniels' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.8 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 2.4 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 14.4 15 PR -- 13.2 14.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Mavericks

McDaniels is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

He's made 1.1 threes per game, or 6.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.1 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Allowing 117.6 points per contest, the Mavericks are the 21st-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Mavericks are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 27.3 assists per game.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Mavericks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 24 11 2 1 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.