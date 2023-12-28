The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Karl-Anthony Towns, take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 129-106 loss versus the Thunder, Towns had 16 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Towns' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 22.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 9.8 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 34.3 34.8 PR -- 31.4 32 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Towns has made 7.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 18.6% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 21st in the league, giving up 117.6 points per contest.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 27.3 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks are 16th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2023 31 21 17 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.