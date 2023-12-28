The NBA schedule on Thursday will include Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) hosting the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 1054.4 1672.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.7 57.7 Fantasy Rank 26 2

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 22 points, 9.4 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves have a +172 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 113.3 points per game to rank 20th in the league and are giving up 107.3 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

Minnesota is ninth in the NBA at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 40.8 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves make 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 37.9% rate (eighth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.1 their opponents make while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota forces 13.4 turnovers per game (14th in the league) while committing 14.3 (24th in NBA action).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic's averages for the season are 33.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per game (second in NBA).

The Mavericks' +44 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) while giving up 117.6 per contest (21st in league).

The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 24th in the NBA, 4.4 fewer than the 46.6 its opponents grab.

The Mavericks knock down 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.4 more than their opponents. They are shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in NBA), and opponents are shooting 36.7%.

Dallas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 5.5 2.2 Usage Percentage 26.8% 36% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 61.8% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 12.4% Assist Pct 14.4% 41.9%

