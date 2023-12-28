There are several strong matchups on Wednesday's NHL schedule, including a Colorado Avalanche squaring off against the Arizona Coyotes.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of Wednesday's NHL action.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSOH,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSFL,BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSDET,BSN,BSWIX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Colorado Avalanche at Arizona Coyotes 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ALT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames 9:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 BSSC,BSSD,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings 10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 27 NBCS-CA,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

