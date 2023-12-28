The Chicago Bulls, Patrick Williams included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 118-113 win over the Hawks, Williams tallied six points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 9.9 14.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.8 PRA -- 15.4 19.9 PR -- 14 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.1



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Pacers

Williams is responsible for taking 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Williams' opponents, the Pacers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.4 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.3 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 125.5 points per game, which is 29th-best in the league.

The Pacers concede 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 25.2 assists per contest, the Pacers are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 22 9 4 0 1 1 1

