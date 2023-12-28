The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) will host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) after victories in five home games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by six points per game with a +172 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.3 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 107.3 per outing (first in the league).

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (posting 119 points per game, seventh in league, and conceding 117.6 per contest, 21st in NBA) and have a +44 scoring differential.

These teams score 232.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this contest's total.

Minnesota has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas is 16-15-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.