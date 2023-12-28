How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- Minnesota has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
- The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up.
- When Minnesota scores more than 117.6 points, it is 9-0.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves are posting 113 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (113.5).
- Minnesota cedes 101.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.
- The Timberwolves are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.6 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Knee
