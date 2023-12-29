The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) are heavily favored when they go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) on Friday, December 29. The Avalanche are -165 on the moneyline to win against the Blues (+140) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 20 of their 32 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

St. Louis is 6-8 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 6-3-1 6.4 3.9 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.9 3.4 13 39.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.2 3.5 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.