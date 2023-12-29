How to Watch Iowa vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Iowa is 7-2 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 122nd.
- The Hawkeyes average 86.6 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.
- Iowa is 7-2 when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.
- The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game in home games, compared to 72 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Iowa made 3.3 more treys per game (10) than on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.5%).
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan
|L 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 88-52
|Wells Fargo Arena
|12/20/2023
|UMBC
|W 103-81
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/6/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
