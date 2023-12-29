The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline FanDuel Iowa (-16.5) 168.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Iowa has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12000

+12000 Iowa is 47th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (53rd).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Hawkeyes currently have the same odds, going from +12000 at the start of the season to +12000.

Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

