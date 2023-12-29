The Memphis Tigers meet the Iowa State Cyclones in the Liberty Bowl as 6.5-point underdogs on December 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game has an over/under of 57.5 points.

Iowa State vs. Memphis game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Iowa State vs. Memphis statistical matchup

Iowa State Memphis 358.2 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (26th) 349.3 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.7 (111th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.8 (76th) 228.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (13th) 11 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (45th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Iowa State leaders

In addition to his 2,674 passing yards and 63.5% completion percentage this year, Rocco Becht has connected on 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

In addition to the stats he's posted in the passing game, Becht has also chipped in 67 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Jaylin Noel has been an asset for the Cyclones, racking up 741 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 60 catches.

Jayden Higgins has been an integral part of the Cyclones' air attack in 2023, accumulating 44 catches for 769 yards and five touchdowns.

Memphis leaders

Seth Henigan has 28 TD passes and nine interceptions in 12 games, completing 66.4% of his throws for 3,516 yards (293.0 per game).

Also, Henigan has run for 247 yards and four TDs.

Blake Watson has run for 1,045 yards (87.1 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game, Watson has scored three touchdowns, with 50 receptions for 463 yards.

In the passing game, Roc Taylor has scored four TDs, catching 61 balls for 981 yards (81.8 per game).

