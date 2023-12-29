The Iowa State Cyclones and the Memphis Tigers play in the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Iowa State ranks 87th in total offense (358.2 yards per game) and 41st in total defense (349.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Memphis ranks 20th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (422.7), but at least it has been getting things done on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in total yards per game (452.3).

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Iowa State vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Iowa State Memphis 358.2 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (38th) 349.3 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.7 (100th) 129.9 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.8 (78th) 228.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (13th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (34th) 19 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 2,674 yards passing for Iowa State, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Abu Sama III has 610 rushing yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has racked up 477 yards on 102 attempts, scoring four times.

Jayden Higgins' team-leading 769 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 60 passes for 741 yards (61.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer has been the target of 51 passes and hauled in 26 grabs for 320 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has compiled 3,516 yards on 66.4% passing while tossing 28 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 247 yards with four scores.

Blake Watson's team-high 1,045 rushing yards have come on 177 carries, with 14 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 463 receiving yards (38.6 per game) on 50 catches with three touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has racked up 283 yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has registered 61 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 981 (81.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 98 times and has four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has 51 receptions (on 83 targets) for a total of 825 yards (68.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

