The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-4) will play the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Ben Krikke: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tony Perkins: 12.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Owen Freeman: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK
  • Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

  • David Coit: 18.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zarigue Nutter: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Xavier Amos: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank
27th 84.8 Points Scored 81.1 60th
337th 79.7 Points Allowed 79.3 333rd
133rd 37.8 Rebounds 37.3 157th
164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th
254th 6.7 3pt Made 7.3 202nd
22nd 17.8 Assists 12 276th
36th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 188th

