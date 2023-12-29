Will Marco Scandella find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Scandella has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 108 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:34 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:37 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 12:09 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:00 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

