In the upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Torey Krug to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Krug stats and insights

Krug has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 1.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 108 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 16.2 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Krug recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 7-5 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:14 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:33 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 6-3

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

