How to Watch the Blues vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Having taken three in a row at home, the Pittsburgh Penguins host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT will air this Penguins versus Blues matchup.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|Penguins
|4-2 STL
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 113 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blues have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|35
|14
|24
|38
|21
|28
|54.2%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|33
|12
|16
|28
|24
|22
|27%
|Jordan Kyrou
|35
|9
|16
|25
|22
|21
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|35
|9
|10
|19
|13
|23
|57.9%
|Justin Faulk
|35
|2
|15
|17
|17
|19
|-
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 89 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Penguins' 98 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|33
|16
|22
|38
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|33
|19
|16
|35
|28
|29
|60.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|33
|13
|16
|29
|36
|30
|49.7%
|Kris Letang
|33
|3
|20
|23
|22
|14
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|33
|6
|16
|22
|31
|22
|-
