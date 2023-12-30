Bulls vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (14-19) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) as only 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.
Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-1.5
|222.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- In 17 of 33 games this season, Chicago and its opponents have scored more than 222.5 points.
- The average total in Chicago's games this year is 222.7, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bulls have a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season.
- Chicago has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.
- This season, Chicago has won six of its 12 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info
Bulls vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|17
|51.5%
|110
|231.9
|112.6
|223.7
|221.7
|76ers
|20
|64.5%
|121.9
|231.9
|111.1
|223.7
|227.9
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls have gone 5-5 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Bulls' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- In home games, Chicago owns a worse record against the spread (9-10-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-7-0).
- The Bulls put up 110 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the 76ers give up.
- Chicago is 12-1 against the spread and 10-3 overall when scoring more than 111.1 points.
Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|16-17
|5-8
|18-15
|76ers
|22-9
|4-3
|21-10
Bulls vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Bulls
|76ers
|110
|121.9
|27
|3
|12-1
|19-6
|10-3
|19-6
|112.6
|111.1
|10
|6
|15-14
|11-2
|14-15
|12-1
