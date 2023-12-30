The Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) face the Chicago Bulls (14-19) at United Center on December 30, 2023.

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Bulls vs 76ers Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Chicago shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.

The Bulls score 110.0 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 111.1 the 76ers allow.

When Chicago scores more than 111.1 points, it is 10-3.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are averaging 109.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are performing better offensively, averaging 110.2 points per contest.

Chicago is surrendering 109.3 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (117.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Bulls have fared worse in home games this season, making 11.7 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.1 per game and a 38.2% percentage in away games.

Bulls Injuries