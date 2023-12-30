What are Drake's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 NR 42 19

Drake's best wins

Drake's best win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 9 over the Nevada Wolf Pack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in the RPI. That signature victory over Nevada included a team-best 25 points from Tucker DeVries. Atin Wright, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

85-77 over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on November 19

74-57 at home over Missouri State (No. 103/RPI) on December 2

79-59 over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 21

85-70 at home over Lipscomb (No. 120/RPI) on November 8

75-69 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on December 6

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, Drake has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Drake is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Schedule insights

Drake has been given the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs have 12 games left this season, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.

Drake has 12 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds

Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

