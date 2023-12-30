When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Drake be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Drake ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 1-0 NR NR 71

Drake's best wins

Drake's signature win this season came in an 85-73 victory on November 12 against the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in the RPI. That signature victory versus Iowa State featured a team-high 27 points from Taylor McAulay. Grace Berg, with 22 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-56 at home over Maine (No. 148/RPI) on November 26

77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 154/RPI) on November 24

94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 158/RPI) on November 6

77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 164/RPI) on December 8

78-59 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 203/RPI) on December 30

Drake's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Drake is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, Drake has six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Drake has been given the 30th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have nine games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Drake has 19 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drake's next game

Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Drake Bulldogs vs. Indiana State Sycamores Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

