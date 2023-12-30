How to Watch the Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 83.0 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- Drake has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.
- Southern Illinois is 5-5 when it gives up fewer than 83.0 points.
- The Salukis score 68.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 75.1 the Bulldogs give up.
- Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.
- Drake is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (43.5%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis allow.
Drake Leaders
- Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
- Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
- Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 77-66
|Knapp Center
|12/17/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-78
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 108-60
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/4/2024
|Indiana State
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/6/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Knapp Center
