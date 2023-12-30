The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 83.0 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 67.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.

Drake has put together a 7-3 record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Southern Illinois is 5-5 when it gives up fewer than 83.0 points.

The Salukis score 68.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 75.1 the Bulldogs give up.

Southern Illinois is 2-1 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Drake is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Salukis are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (43.5%).

The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis allow.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Schedule